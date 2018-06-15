National College of Ireland in conversation with Riverdance founder and RTÉ chair Moya Doherty

National College of Ireland is hosting a series of lunchtime talks with Ireland’s top entrepreneurs as it prepares to welcome the next generation of business leaders through its doors this September.

The 'In Conversation With' series is all about hearing from the people working right at the cutting edge of industry - and discovering how with National College of Ireland can help you get there.

Full time courses in everything from Entrepreneurship, Business and Marketing to HR and management are enrolling now for a September start.

Newstalk's Bobby Kerr kicked off the series at the college campus in Dublin's IFSC by sitting down with RTÉ Chairwoman and Riverdance co-founder Moya Doherty.

Doherty got her start in RTÉ as a secretary over 35 years ago before going on to a career that has taken her right around the world and back.

At the time @rte was a fluid working place, @doherty_moya says, and she ended up being trained as a presenter as Radio 2 launched. #InConversationWith — NCIRL (@NCIRL) June 14, 2018

As a presenter, producer and co-founding director of Tyrone Productions, she has seen huge change in the industry over the years – but it was Riverdance that really put her on the map.

“I think in many ways Riverdance was grounded in the future,” she said.

“I think those of us who worked on it were always more interested in the future than in the past.

“Even though it took from our culture, our history and our tradition; it was a futuristic piece of work for its time. Maybe that is one of the reasons it still remains popular today.”

In an example of timing, @doherty_moya was having discussions with Michael Flatley about a documentary on the evolution of Irish dance when the opportunity to commission the interval act of the Eurovision arose. The documentary never happened, @Riverdance did. #InConversationWith — NCIRL (@NCIRL) June 14, 2018

The seven-minute performance will go down as one of the most famous moments in Eurovision history – but its evolution into a full-length production is what ensured its place in history.

“That was the most interesting and the most fantastic and the most frightening period,” she said. “Because it all happened within about nine months."

“Bill [Whelan] wrote the entire score in less than seven months; which is unheard of.

“I knew that if we didn’t produce the full show prior to the next Eurovision, we would have lost our moment.

“It was seat of the pants stuff and you would never advise anyone to do it. To work like that; to take that risk - but there was just this moment in time and it swept us all up.”

Fascinating to hear how @rte Chairwoman @doherty_moya started in the broadcaster as a secretary #InConversationWith pic.twitter.com/68Mt43XqXr — Rough Magic (@RoughMagicIRL) June 14, 2018

From her position as RTÉ chair, Doherty warns that the industry is now changing so dramatically it is hard to tell what challenges the next generation will face.

“I think generally Irish media as we know it is in crisis,” she said. “As is global media.”

“Unless we make profound and dramatic change in how we approach the communication industry; we will become irrelevant."

That said, she believes it is a fascinating time to get started – even if the modern road to success is very different to the one she walked.

“We do not know the future of futures; we do not know the jobs that will be out there,” she said.

“I am really interested in what happens in the future.

“In so many ways our models are outdated and those who are in colleges like this will just come out and leapfrog all of us – because they will see the future.”

Next up in the series:

Alison Cowzer, Entrepreneur and Dragon's Den investor – Thursday June 21st.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avalon CEO and aviation mogul – Thursday June 29th

Entrance is free but places are limited – register for free here.

Prove to yourself what you can do at National College of Ireland. Our full and part-time courses give you the tools you need to realise your ambition. Visit www.ncirl.ie to find out more.