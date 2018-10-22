Ní Riada questions Higgins' use of public money

Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada has written to Michael D Higgins calling for him to answer questions over his use of public money.

The Sinn Féin candidate said she was writing on the back of very serious questions which were raised in the media over the weekend.

It comes after police in Northern Ireland rejected the president’s claim that he was forced to travel to Belfast by private jet because they could not provide a security escort on the road.

In a debate on Virgin Media One last week, President Higgins said his staff was advised that for security reasons he could not be picked up at the border.

However in the days since the PSNI has insisted that although it does not comment on individual security arrangements, it routinely provides security to heads of state visiting the region.

In her letter Ms Ní Riada demanded answers as to the use of the Government’s aircraft “at huge public expense to fly within the island of Ireland” and reports that the president “has been using the OPW to maintain the garden and grounds” of his private home.”

“It is my strong view that discussing these issues publicly is the only means left to reassure our citizens that public finances are being properly used, particularly at a time of huge difficulties for many families,” she said.

“These are very legitimate questions, which should be answered in advance of tomorrow night’s debate so that we can move on and talk about the next seven years for our country.”

“As part of ‘Shared Ireland, Shared Island’, I plan to invite activists, writers, and contributors, representatives from all the diverse traditions, cultures and communities on our island to Áras an Uachtaráin to reflect on our shared past and imagine our shared future.” #aras18 — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) October 22, 2018

At a campaign event in Drogheda this morning, President Higgins said he has “visited Northern Ireland many times” during his time in the Oireachtas, adding that his office makes decisions on his travel based on “logistics and security.”

“I want to say again how grateful I am to the PSNI for not just the assistance they provide in relation to my security but for the courtesy the men and women have indicated to Sabina and I and those travelling with me,” he said.

He said he “welcomes” the official PSNI statement regarding the controversy adding that he is “happy to reciprocate by again expressing my thanks for their cooperation and courtesy.”

He declined to clarify exactly what security concerns were raised by his office in May.