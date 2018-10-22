Murder investigation launched into death of woman in Cabra

Gardaí in Dublin have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dublin.

The body of mother-of-two Amanda Carroll was discovered at an apartment at Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra on Sunday afternoon.

It's understood she had injuries to her neck.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, and the results have been sent to gardaí investigating the death.

While the results of the post mortem are not being released for 'operational reasons', gardaí have confirmed a murder inquiry has now been launched.

A man in his 30s remains in custody in connection with Ms Carroll's death.