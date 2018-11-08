Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire in California bar

Multiple people have been shot in the US after a gunman opened fire in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Initial reports indicated that a man had opened fire with a semi-automatic gun at about 11.20pm.

Officers on the scene said around 30 shots had been fired and that victims would be at multiple locations as they fled, local media reported.

The suspect has been described as a man in his early 20s wearing all black clothing and with a beard.

Police reported that a California Highway Patrol officer had engaged a suspect.

One officer is reported to be injured, according to local media.

Ventura County Fire Department said there was an "ongoing active shooter incident" reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

Pictures and video footage show firefighters and first responders flooding the scene after multiple injuries were reported.

The suspect was initially reported to be inside the bar.

Officers later reported a man matching the suspect's description on the ground at the scene outside a window.

They said that soon after the gunman opened fire, victims were running to a nearby petrol station to get help.

Officers escorted large groups of people to safety as they left the area.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not yet been released.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and roadways are being blocked in the area.

Social media reports claim the suspect shot the bouncer before throwing a smoke grenade and firing more shots.

It is reported to be "college night" at the bar, with some suggesting the attack was aimed at university students.