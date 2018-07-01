Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Dublin

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Dublin.

The crash happened at around 3.45am on the Con Colbert Road in Dublin 8, close to the junction with Sarsfield Road.

The motorbike driver - a man in his late 30s - was seriously injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The injured man is being treated at St James's Hospital.

Gardaí say the road is closed while a technical examination is carried out.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400