Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Dublin

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Dublin.
The crash happened at around 3.45am on the Con Colbert Road in Dublin 8, close to the junction with Sarsfield Road.
The motorbike driver - a man in his late 30s - was seriously injured.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The injured man is being treated at St James's Hospital.
Gardaí say the road is closed while a technical examination is carried out.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400