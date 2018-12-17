Mother pleads not guilty to murder of three-year-old son in Dublin

A mother has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three-year-old son in Dublin.

Maha Al-Adheem is accused of killing him at their home at Riverside, Poddle Park in Kimmage in July 2017.

Before potential jurors were called, Mr Justice Michael White told the jury panel that 43-year-old Maha Al-Adheem is originally from Kuwait but was living in an apartment in Kimmage in south Dublin at the time of the alleged murder.

She has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Omar Omran at their home on July 10th 2017.

Wearing a black headscarf and dressed in a light blue top, she sat next to an interpreter as nine men and three women were sworn in to hear what is expected to be a three-day trial.

It’s due to begin this afternoon and will hear from gardaí, as well as two civilian witnesses from the apartment block and two forensic psychiatrists.