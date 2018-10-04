More than 9,600 charities are now registered in Ireland

New data shows 9,619 charities have been registered in Ireland.

The Charities Regulator says 47 of these were approved during the month of August.

These latest additions bring to 424 the number charities registered during the first eight months of the year.

Charities Regulator chief executive John Farrelly says: "A wide diversity of organisations have been added during August to the Register of Charities which is an important resource for the public.

"We would encourage anyone who is considering supporting a charity through donations, volunteering, or in any other way, to check their entry on the public register in order to learn more about them."

The register can be searched or downloaded from the Charities Regulator's website.

Among the newest charities on the register are the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, the Ridhwanullah Arabic and Islamic Cultural Society of Ireland and Chipper's Sanctuary.