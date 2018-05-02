More than 80 jobs lost as Coca-Cola shuts centre in Co Kildare

Drinks-maker Coca-Cola has announced 82 jobs are to be lost at its concentrate manufacturing centre in Co Kildare.

The company says it is transfering production from Athy following a review of concentrate manufacturing.

The operation is to be moved to a facility at Ballina Beverages in Co Mayo.

As a result, Athy International Concentrates will close on a phased basis from September 2018 to December 2019.

The closure will see 82 direct jobs lost, with 43 of those roles transferring to the Ballina plant.

In a statement, Coca-Cola says: "Employees from Athy would have the option to transfer.

"Coca-Cola will commence a period of consultation with employee representatives at Athy International Concentrates."

The general manager of Athy International Concentrates, Manqoba Khumalo, said: "It is with regret that we are announcing the proposed closure of the Coca-Cola plant in Athy.

"The site has been in operation for 45 years, with Coca-Cola acquiring the plant in 2000.

"Over that time, employees have made a very valuable contribution to Coca-Cola's international business.

"If the transfer goes ahead and the Athy plant closes, in addition to a redundancy package, the company will be providing supports including: financial advice, job search and re-training for the employees affected".

Coca-Cola employs approximately 1,600 people in Ireland.