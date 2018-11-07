More than 590 hospital patients waiting for a bed, INMO says

The worst-hit hospital is University Hospital Limerick

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

New figures show there are 591 admitted patients waiting for a hospital bed.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says 433 of these are waiting in the emergency department, while 158 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are University Hospital Limerick (60), Cork University Hospital (55), Letterkenny University Hospital (48) and Sligo University Hospital (45).

INMO members count how many patients are waiting for a bed at 8.00am every morning.

The Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there is space.


