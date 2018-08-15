'More than 300 priests' in Pennsylvania sexually abused children, investigation finds

A grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania has alleged that 301 Catholic priests in the US state sexually abused children while serving in active ministry.

Investigators received 'detailed accounts' of more than 1,000 victims - with the grand jury saying it believes the actual number of victims was in the thousands.

The abuse is alleged to have occurred over 70 years in six dioceses.

According to the grand jury, most of the victims were boys, but some girls were also abused.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the jury also found there was a "systematic cover up spanning decades by senior church leaders in Pennsylvania and the Vatican".

In one diocese in Pittsburgh, a group of at least four priests is accused of having 'groomed and abused' young boys - including using "whips, violence and sadism" against victims.

Mr Shapiro said: "The grand jury uncovered credible evidence of sexual abuse against 301 predator priests.

"As shocking as that number is, the grand jury report notes that the jurors didn't automatically name every priest mentioned in the documents in the secret archives - they actually received files on more than 400 priests."

The report recommends reforming the state's criminal and civil statutes of limitations on sexual abuse, saying "almost every instance of abuse we found is too old to be prosecuted".

Mr Shapiro called on church bishops in Pennsylvania to accept the recommendations.

He said: “Stand up today and announce your support for these common-sense reforms.

"That’s the test that will determine whether things have really changed or if it will just be business as usual when the dust settles.”