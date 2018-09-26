More land collapses possible at Monaghan GAA club in coming weeks

The operator of a mine that collapsed earlier this week causing a major rift in the ground at a Monaghan GAA club has warned that more rifts and sinkholes could appear in the coming weeks.

This evening, Gyproc Ireland said Monday’s mine collapse followed a “unique and complex set of circumstances.”

It said an independent technical report had found that a number of mining pillars had collapsed underground after water reserves were transported to an old part of the mine that had never been used for water storage before.

This had been identified as the “probable reason” for the collapse, it said.

The company said this is unlikely to occur elsewhere in the mine, “though naturally the company is taking all precautions and conducting further investigations to ensure this is the case.”

The company said it has confirmed that the at-risk area of disturbed land at Magheracloone GAA Club has a radius of around 120m.

It said any further land movements will be contained within this area.

However, experts are also examining an area outside the zone which includes five houses and two public roads.

Repairs

The company said it is in regular contact with the families living at all five houses “to ensure they have appropriate support” and has appointed an experienced family liaison officer from the company to ensure they “have as much help from Gyproc as possible.”

It has also “offered its support to replace” the damaged Magheracloon GAA Clubhouse and community centre.

The company noted that it employs 220 people and has been operating in the area for over 80 years.

It said it is regularly audited by the mines inspectorate and insisted it has “an exemplary safety record.”