Minister says teen Nonso Muojeke 'at no immediate risk of deportation'

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said Offaly teenager Nonso Muojeke "is not at any immediate risk of deportation".

It comes following a campaign by family and friends to keep him in the country.

He has lived in Co Offaly for the last 11 years, but the family are facing deportation back to Nigeria having been denied asylum.

His mother fled to Ireland in 2007 with her two boys - one aged two and the other aged seven at the time.

The family applied for asylum, which was turned down in 2009.

Classmates at Tullamore College have travelled to Leinster House in Dublin to deliver a 20,000 signature petition to Mr Flanagan.

Revd William Hayes, Fr Joseph Gallagher and Revd Alison Irvine outside Tullamore College in Co Offaly | Image: Facebook/Tullamore College

In a statement on Thursday, the minister said: "In the first instance I would repeat my concern that there has been a great deal of misinformation about this case in the public domain.

"I want to state clearly that the Nonso Muojeke is not at any immediate risk of deportation.

"The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service has given that undertaking to the court.

"This case is still before the courts.

"As I have consistently said, as Minister for Justice and Equality, I do not interfere with cases before the courts.

"However, when the court proceedings conclude, I will use my powers as minister to consider this case fully, including from a humanitarian point of view."

A number of politicians are also backing the call - including Offaly TDs Carol Nolan and Barry Cowen.