Michael D Higgins re-elected President of Ireland

Michael D Higgins has officially won the Presidential Election.

The final results were announced at Dublin Castle this evening.

President Higgins topped the polls with 822,566 votes - or 55.81% of the total.

Peter Casey came in second with 342,727 or 23.25% after his comments on Traveller ethnicity saw him shoot from a projected 2% a week ago.

Businessman Sean Gallagher came in third with 6.41% of the vote while Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada came in fourth with 6.38%.

Senator Joan Freeman came in fifth with 5.96% while Gavin Duffy came in last with 2.18%.

Newly elected President Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle, 27-10-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

A president for all

Speaking after he was officially elected, President Higgins said clear choices were now opening up as to what will characterise Irishness into the future.

“Will it be a commitment to inclusion and a shared world or a retreat to the misery of individualism?” he asked.

“The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad.

“It is the making of hope they wish to share rather than the experience of any exploitation of division or fear.

“The version of Ireland which can best represent our people at home and abroad is one which draws on traditional genius and contemporary creativity; deep connections and new solidarities; respect and transformation.

“The Presidency belongs not to any one person but to the people of Ireland.

“I will be a president for all the people. For those who voted for me and for those who did not.

“Because I am so proud of our country, I am proud to be a president for all of you and with all of you.

“I look forward with joy and hope to all that we will achieve together.”

Áras An Uachtaráin in the morning sun as people around the country began to cast their votes in the Presidential Election, 26-10-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Speaking ahead of the official announcement at Dublin Castle this evening, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “an historic victory” for President Higgins.

“[It is] a resounding result for President Higgins who is going to be re-elected to a second term,” he said.

“It seems that his vote may well approach one million first preference votes which will be an historic result and also he is going to [...] be the highest polling candidate – topping the poll in every constituency in the country.

“This is a resounding endorsement from all sections of the Irish community.

“Every constituency, every age group - rural and urban - so really pleased with this result.”

Mr Casey’s comments on Traveller ethnicity during the campaign caused anger and calls for him to withdraw from the race – however they appear to have struck a chord with a section of the electorate.

Speaking to The Pat Kenny Show this morning, he insisted his comments were not racist – adding that he had “simply brought to the fore something that was there already."

On the same programme, Traveller's rights activist Martin Collins warned that there is no room in Ireland for Mrr Casey’s “Trump-like politics of division and racism.”

Presidential candidate Peter Casey speaking to the media at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle, 27-10-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

This evening, Mr Casey said he will decide on his political future very soon.

Speaking at Dublin Castle this evening, the 61-year-old revealed he'll make an announcement tomorrow:

“I am very passionate, as you know, about Donegal,” he said.

“I think we are the forgotten county.”

“When people get off the plane, international tourists, they seem to all turn left instead of right so yes I would like to contribute to local Inishowen and Donegal [issues].”

Sinn Féin Candidate Liadh Ní Riada with Party President Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O Neill at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle, 21-10-2018. Image: Sam Boal/ RollingNews

Despite her poor performance in the polls, Liadh Ní Riada told Newtalk’s Kieran Cuddihy that she does not regret running, but will have to consider why her message failed to resonate with voters.

“There are a lot of different reasons and I am sure we will have to analyse that in the days that come and reflect on that,” she said.

“I think by and large people were not hugely engaged with the campaign. It was a very low turnout.

“I suppose it just didn’t capture the imagination of people in that regard, I don’t know people had others things to do.

“I just couldn’t tell you, I will have to reflect on that in the days that come as to why the vote was so low.”

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher with his wife Trish during the campaign, 24-10-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Meanwhile, Seán Gallagher said today is “not the day for post mortems” into his performance and wished Michael D Higgins well for his presidency.

“It is Michael D’s day; he is being re-elected,” he said.

“So I wish him well and I look forward to saying a few words at the event later to do that formally – and to wish all the other contestants or candidates well.”

Presidential candidate Joan Freeman speaking to the media at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle, 27-10-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Pieta House founder Joan Freeman said she will not run for political office again – and said she was delighted that more people are now talking about mental health.

“Without any political party backing it all, we did extraordinarily well,” she said.

“And do you know what; I got everybody talking about mental health – including Michael D Higgins.

“I just want to say well done to Michael. Well done and good luck with the next seven years and please keep mental health in your agenda.”

Candidate Gavin Duffy speaking to the media at the Presidential election centre at Dublin Castle, 27-10-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Earlier Mr Duffy insisted he had no regrets over his participation in the campaign – and suggested that things might have been different if he had previously held political office.

“There is a certain audacity in going for the presidency if you haven’t held any other office,” he said.

“I accept that and that was a factor here - certainly as regards myself.

“I think the people, if you are running for the presidency, the like to see some other track record as well.”