Michael D. Higgins confirms he will stand for second term as president

The President Michael D Higgins has confirmed that he will be putting himself forward for a second term as President.

In a statement, President Higgins said he will stand as an independent candidate when a new election is called later this year.

The election is likely to be held in October alongside the planned referendum on the woman’s place in the home.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have indicated that they will not field a candidate to stand against the president.

The Labour Party, President Higgins’ former party, has also suggested it will not stand against him.

Sinn Féin however has given a strong indication that it will do so.

Party chiefs are currently in the process of assessing potential candidates.

The outgoing head of Barnardos, Fergus Finlay recently told Newstalk that he would be interested in running – but not against President Higgins.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern made a similar claim.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has also ruled herself out of any upcoming race.