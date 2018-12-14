Met Éireann warns of heavy rain on Saturday

Met Éireann has issued a warning for 'potential severe weather' tomorrow.

Forecasters are saying that all parts of the country can expect heavy rain, while there's also a possibility for windy conditions.

A status yellow advisory will be in place from midnight tonight and for the entire day on Saturday.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly says the rain will be persistent and heavy at times.

She told Newstalk Breakfast: "It starts off wet... We've got an area of low pressure moving directly over the country, so as that centre moves northwards over us there'll be breaks in the rain, but then more heavy rain following after.

"It's not consistent across the country - some areas will escape with less, but it looks like all areas will get some rain at least."

She added: "It's looking like it's going to be heaviest across Donegal - maybe about 30mm, maybe up to 40mm there."