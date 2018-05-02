Men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks settle case for $200k entrepreneur programme

Two black men who were arrested at a Starbucks branch in the US have settled their case, according to reports.

They were detained last month as they waited for a friend at a branch in Philadelphia.

The men were asked to leave, before being arrested for 'trespassing'. No charges were filed against the pair.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, prompting protests and calls for a boycott of the coffee chain.

Starbucks has since apologised and sent nearly 175,000 employees for racial-bias training.

Now the Associated Press reports that the men have settled with the city for a symbolic US$1 each, and a promise from officials to set up a US$200,000 (€167,154) program for young entrepreneurs.

The men's lawyer, Jim Kenney, outlined the agreement to the news outlet.

"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," he said.

"This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."