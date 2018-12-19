Members of Defence Forces serving overseas send Christmas messages to family and friends

650 personnel are serving in 13 countries around the world
Members of the Defence Forces serving overseas have sent messages to friends and families ahead of Christmas.
Currently, there are around 650 personnel serving in 13 countries around the world.
The largest deployment is in South Lebanon, where more than 460 personnel are serving with UNIFIL.
130 troops, meanwhile, are stationed in the Golan Heights, where personnel recently relocated to the Syrian side of the heights.
Small numbers of troops are also deployed in countries such as Mali, Kosovo, Bosnia, The Democratic Republic of Congo & Western Sahara.
In a statement, Defence Forces said: "Our personnel can only do the important work of peace because of the support they receive from their families and friends at home when they deploy.
"Of course, this separation is most acutely felt over the Christmas period."
You can see some of the Christmas messages below, and more can be found on the Defence Forces Flickr page.