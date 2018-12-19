Members of Defence Forces serving overseas send Christmas messages to family and friends

650 personnel are serving in 13 countries around the world

Cpl Eanna Moriarity, Athlone, Private Aaron Watts, Athlone, Cpl Dave O Brien, Dublin, Lt Dempsey, Dublin, Pte Thomas O Neill, Dublin & Cpl Kevin Conlon WIcklow wish their families and friends a very happy Christmas from Golan Heights. Image: Defence Forces via Flickr

Members of the Defence Forces serving overseas have sent messages to friends and families ahead of Christmas.

Currently, there are around 650 personnel serving in 13 countries around the world.

The largest deployment is in South Lebanon, where more than 460 personnel are serving with UNIFIL.

130 troops, meanwhile, are stationed in the Golan Heights, where personnel recently relocated to the Syrian side of the heights.

Happy Christmas from the Golan Heights. Image: Defence Forces via Flickr

Small numbers of troops are also deployed in countries such as Mali, Kosovo, Bosnia, The Democratic Republic of Congo & Western Sahara.

In a statement, Defence Forces said: "Our personnel can only do the important work of peace because of the support they receive from their families and friends at home when they deploy.

"Of course, this separation is most acutely felt over the Christmas period."

You can see some of the Christmas messages below, and more can be found on the Defence Forces Flickr page.

From Roscommon, Christmas Message from Captain Paul Conlon in the Congo
To Senan and baby Saoirse I hope you all have a great day and Santa brings you everything you asked for. To my wife Brenda, thank you for keeping the show on the road and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas from the Congo. Missing you all lots. Finally, to my entire family and friends have a great Christmas and see you all in 2019!

From Left to Right in the photo: CS John Kelleher - Cork; Lt Col Patrick Kelly -Clare; Col David Goulding - Kilkenny; Comdt Claire Spelman - Cork; CS Noel Doherty - Donegal; CS Matthew McNamara - Kildare.
Season's Greetings to all our family and friends back home in Ireland from Kosovo.

CQMS Jenny O’Neill from Dublin, serving with UNIFIL Lebanon. Message: “To my husband Richie whom I miss so much. I love you to the moon and back. I hope the dogs are looking after you. To my family and friends, wishing you a wonderful Christmas and a great new year. See you all in February.”

