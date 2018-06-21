Melania Trump visits child migrant centre in Texas

US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting centres in Texas where migrant children are being held without their parents.

Mrs Trump is meeting doctors, social workers and others who are providing services to the hundreds of children.

The separations have resulted from the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' approach to illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

Since children cannot be held in federal jail, they are instead being held in detention centres while their parents await trial.

The First Lady's visit to Texas comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order to end family separations at the border, amid growing condemnation of the practice.

However, it's reported that the 2,300 children already being detained remain separated from their parents for now.

At a round table discussion in Texas, Mrs Trump told workers at one centre: "We all know [the children] are here without their families and I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness you're giving them in these difficult times.

"I would also like to ask you how I can help these children to reunite with these families as quickly as possible."

She is visiting one location used to hold families on arrival, and another where children - many of whom are said to arrived at the border on their own, rather than with their parents - are housed for a longer period.

A spokesperson for the First Lady said: "Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families."

President Trump, meanwhile, continued to criticise Democrats over their immigration stance - despite the widespread domestic and international outrage provoked by the family separations in recent weeks.