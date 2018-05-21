Meghan Markle outlines her priorities following her marriage to Britain's Prince Harry

Britain's new Duchess of Sussex, US actress Meghan Markle, has outlined her priorities following her marriage to Prince Harry.

She now has her own page on the British royal family's official website, with a short biography that emphasises her charity work.

The site also confirms that she will undertake royal duties in support of Queen Elizabeth II - both in the UK and overseas.

Markle married Prince Harry, now known as the Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel on Saturday.

The couple's official residence will be Kensington Palace in London.

This is also the permanent residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace in London | Image: royal.uk

Markle's webpage reads: "From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work.

"Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid."

It says she also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13 to 17.

She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen until the age of 22.

"These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment", it says.

She also established a program at her work place to ensure leftover meals from the set were donated to local homeless shelters.

In 2014, she became involved with the organisation One Young World, attending panels for them in Dublin and Ottawa, Canada.

A quote centrally placed on the website reads: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist".

Markle also became a UN Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership in 2015.

The website says: "In this role, she gave a speech on the importance of gender equality on International Women’s Day for UN Women in New York City.

"Ahead of her appointment to this role, (Markle) spent time at the UN's New York office to understand the organisation's day-to-day work before embarking on a learning mission to Rwanda."

She then became a global ambassador for World Vision in 2016.

She has also been involved with the work of the Myna Mahila Foundation, who empower women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment.

This foundation was one of the charities chosen by the couple to benefit from donations made at their wedding.