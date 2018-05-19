Guests arrive in Windsor ahead of today's royal wedding in UK

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will get married at midday

A view from the Round Tower at Windsor Castle shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture by: Victoria Jones/AP/Press Association Images

Guests have begun arriving for today's royal wedding in the UK.

Britain's Prince Harry and the US actress Meghan Markle are tying the knot at St George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The ceremony is due to begin at midday, followed by a carriage procession and a pair of wedding receptions.

Tens of thousands of people have also lined the streets in Windsor, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple before or after the ceremony.

US TV presenter Oprah Winfrey and British actor Idris Elba were among the first famous guests to arrive this morning, with around 600 guests due to attend the ceremony.

George and Amal Clooney are also in attendance, with David and Victoria Beckham also seen arriving at the chapel. 

It was confirmed this morning that Prince Harry has gained the title of the Duke of Sussex ahead of the wedding.

Ms Markle, meanwhile, will become the Duchess of Sussex once she marries the British royal, who is sixth in line for the throne.

In a statement yesterday, the Royal Family said: "Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and M. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service.

"This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle."