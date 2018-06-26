McDonald's removes Ice Cream Sundaes from Irish menus

Fast food giant McDonald's has confirmed it is removing Ice Cream Sundaes from its menus.

It is part of an overhaul of its ice-cream offerings.

As part of the changes, a Mini McFlurry is being rolled out at Irish restaurants this week.

Two limited edition McFlurry flavours - Flake Chocolate and Flake Raspberry - are also arriving.

The new Mini McFlurry comes in a 75g pot, as opposed to the regular 170g.

A new Mini McFlurry | Image: McDonald's

And following a trial period, a reduced size tub of 150g will also replace the 170g regular McFlurry in all restaurants from June 27th.

Core flavours of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo and Cadbury Crunchie will continue to be available.

There are 91 McDonald's restaurants in Ireland, 90% of which are owned and operated by franchisees.

McDonald's was first established in Ireland in 1977 and has since grown its workforce to more than 5,000.