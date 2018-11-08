McDonald's announces Irish delivery service

US fast-food giant McDonald's has announced it is to begin delivering food in several parts of the country.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of participating restaurants.

It will roll out across Dublin, Galway and Cork in phase one from November 8th.

The McDelivery will feature McDonald's breakfast, lunch and dinner options from 8.00am to midnight, seven days a week.

Users can download the UberEATS app, pick a delivery location and search for their nearest McDonald's location.

People can add notes to customise their meal, and their card on file is charged.

Source: McDonald's

Sarah Carter, is McDonald's director of operations for Ireland.

"We are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to Ireland, after months of planning and lots of questions from McDonald's lovers - we can finally reveal that the time has come, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal customers.

"It's exciting that we're now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food to customers in Ireland in a way that suits their busy lives".

Peadar Golden is head of Uber Eats in Ireland: "We are really excited to be launching Uber Eats and working with McDonald's to deliver your favourites for the first time in Ireland.

"Our app means that people can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered to their home or office.

"With Uber Eats you can follow the progress of your delivery, see your courier arriving on a live map and pay using your account - no change required."