Masterchef contestant dies after London marathon collapse

Masterchef UK contestant Matt Campbell has died aged 29 after collapsing during the London marathon.

He fell at the 22.5-mile mark and was given immediate medical treatment from race doctors but died later in hospital.

He reached the semi-finals in Masterchef: The Professionals last year.

Campbell was running in the marathon for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

In a statement, race organisers said: "Everyone involved in the organisation of the London marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends.

"No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy.

"The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination."

Campbell, a keen runner from the Lake District, completed the Manchester marathon earlier this month in under three hours.

His family paid tribute to him as an "inspirational son and brother".

According to a JustGiving page, Campbell had raised more than £3,700 for youth charity The Brathay Trust after setting a target of £2,500.