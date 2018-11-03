Massive clean-up after plastics spillage at Dublin's Forty Foot

Plastic strips wash up along south-side beaches
A company working on the redevelopment of Dun Laoghaire baths has begun a massive clean-up after a plastics spill at Dublin's Forty Foot.
SIAC has confirmed that fibres were washed into the sea while concrete was being poured at the site.
Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council says it's crews have been assisting in the clean-up since yesterday afternoon - when plastic strips began washing up along Sandycove Beach.
The council says its keenly aware of the potential impact of the spill and it's demanded a full investigation.
The Mayor of Dun Laoghaire, Councillor Ossian Smyth says he's outraged and is demanding accountability.