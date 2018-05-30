PICTURES: Man's skeleton found crushed under a rock in Pompeii

The skeleton of a man, crushed to death by an enormous rock, has been discovered in Pompeii.

It is believed he was beheaded by the boulder while fleeing the explosion at Mount Vesuvius some 2,000 years ago.

Officials say the man had a bone infection which could have caused significant walking difficulties, such as a limp.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

It is thought this may have slowed him down from escaping the eruption.

The skeleton was found at a crossroads of Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento and the recently unearthed Vicolo dei Balconi.

The Archaeological Park of Pompeii say observations appear to indicate that the man survived the first eruptive phase of the volcano, and subsequently sought shelter along the alley.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

His body was found at the height of a first floor adjacent building.

Researchers say a "formidable stone block", which was thrown by the volcanic cloud, hit the man in his upper body, crushing the highest part of his thorax and yet-to-be-identified head.

These lie at a lower height then his lower limbs.

Image: Facebook/Pompeii - Parco Archeologico

A preliminary analysis has identified the victim as an adult male, over 30 years of age.

The new excavations are part of attempts to stabilise the excavation fronts within the ancient city.