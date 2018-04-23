Manhunt underway after four people shot dead in Tennessee restaurant

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after four people were shot dead at a Nashville waffle house.

Investigators are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, of Morton, Illinois and have warned the public that he may still be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Police say the gunman was wearing nothing but a coat when he entered the restaurant in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, and opened fire shortly before 3.30am local time yesterday.

This is the rifle used by the gunman.

A customer has been hailed a hero after he wrestled the gun away from the shooter, prompting him to flee.

Don Aaron from Nashville Police said James Shaw Junior “saved many lives” through his actions.

“You had a citizen step up to intervene with an active shooter and that is what this man did – he is the hero here,” he said.

“There is no doubt that he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter and prompting the man to leave.”

James Shaw Jr, 29, shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside an Antioch Waffle House in Tennessee, 22-04-2018. Image: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Mr Shaw Junior described the moments after the gunman opened fire.

“I actually went behind this push door – swivel door and he shot through that door, I am pretty sure, and I am pretty sure he grazed my arm,” he said.

Search continuing for accused quadruple murderer Travis Reinking. More than 80 MNPD officers are joined this evening by our partners from the THP, FBI & ATF. One of his guns, a pistol, remains unaccounted for.

Police have said the shooter was armed with AR-15 style assault rifle.

The car driven by the gunman was registered to the suspect, Travis Reinking and police have now drafted murder warrants against him.

It emerged last night that Mr Reinking was arrested by US Secret Service last year for being in a restricted area near the White House.

Metro Nashville Police Department say 29-year-old Travis Reinking's firearms authorisation was revoked at the request of the FBI.

Four guns were seized and given to his father - who later gave them back to his son.

Police have warned the public that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.