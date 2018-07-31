Man jailed for life over murder of dissident republican

A Dublin man has been jailed for life for murdering dissident republican Peter Butterly outside a pub in Meath in March 2013.

Dean Evans from Grange Park Rise in Raheny shot him three times as he tried to run away from his attackers.

Mr Butterly arrived at the Huntsman Inn pub in Gormanston, County Meath just before 2pm on March 6th 2013.

He was sitting in his car when a silver Toyota Corolla drove in and circled the car park before blocking him in.

Two shots were fired from the car – one of them hit his windscreen and the other hit the bonnet.

The father of three got out and tried to make a run for it but was chased by Dean Evans who shot him three times. Two other shots missed their target.

Evans’s trial in 2014 collapsed and he went on the run on the eve of his retrial last year.

He was caught working in a bar in Spain fifteen months later and pleaded guilty to the murder charge after being brought back.

In her victim impact statement, Mr. Butterly’s wife Eithne described the way her husband was targeted and killed as “cruel, cold, cowardly and evil.”

Dean Evans was then handed the mandatory life sentence for murder.