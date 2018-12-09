Man injured in Dublin stabbing

A man in his twenties has been injured in a stabbing on Dublin's Essex Quay.

Two people have been arrested and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm.

The victim, a man in his late twenties was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital where his condition's been described as 'not life threatening'.

A man and a woman in their 20s were arrested by Gardaí at the scene and are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.