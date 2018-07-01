Man in his 40s dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Limerick

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty at a popular swimming spot in Limerick.

It happened yesterday evening at Parteen Railway Bridge at Thomondgate, upriver from Limerick City.

Gardaí and local fire services attended the scene after the alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly after 5pm.

Rescue technicians - who responded to an alert from Valentia Coast Guard - entered the river and located the man.

He was removed from the water and transferred to waiting paramedics.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.