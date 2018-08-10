Man in Germany calls police while being chased by baby squirrel

Police in German were deployed yesterday after s man called to report he was being chased by a baby squirrel.

The unusual incident happened in the city of Karlsruhe, around an hour from Stuttgart.

A patrol was deployed on Thursday after the emergency call was received on Thursday morning.

Officers arrived to find the unnamed man was indeed being pursued by a 'stubborn' squirrel.

The dramatic situation proved exhausting for the young animal, who soon fell asleep.

„Hilfe, ich werde von einem #Eichhörnchen verfolgt!" Eventuell mit diesen Worten richtete sich am Do, gegen 8:00 Uhr früh, ein Mann an den Karlsruher Polizeinotruf.



Zur PM: https://t.co/QwOz51pXH8



Eure #Polizei #Karlsruhe pic.twitter.com/hMIeu6g0tS — Polizei Karlsruhe (@Polizei_KA) August 9, 2018

Following the incident, police have named the squirrel Karl-Friedrich.

Officers took the little creature into 'custody' where they arranged temporary accommodation and care for the animal.

Karl-Friedrich has since been taken in by an animal rescue centre.

A police spokesperson said the squirrel is now being "well looked after".

According to the broadcaster Deutsche Welle, young squirrels who have been separated from their mother have been known to 'relentlessly' pursue humans when in need of help.