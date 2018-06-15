19-year-old man from Co Limerick dies after falling from balcony in Spain

A 19-year-old man from Co Limerick has died in Spain after falling from a balcony.

The fall happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jack Walsh from Askeaton fell around 12 metres in the resort of Santa Ponsa.

He was taken to hospital, but he lost his fight for life last night.

Mr Walsh traveled to Mallorca after retaking a Leaving Cert exam.

He was only in the resort a few hours when the incident occurred.

It is believed a number of Mr Walsh's family members had travelled to the island to be at his side.