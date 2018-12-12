Man discovered with serious injuries in Limerick

He was found in the Augustinian Lane area in the early hours of this morning

A man in his 40s is being treated in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Limerick city this morning.

He was discovered in the Augustinian Lane area at around 2:30am.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400.

