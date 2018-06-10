Man dies following stabbing attack on Japanese bullet train

A man has been arrested in Japan after a man was killed and two women injured in a stabbing on a bullet train.

The incident happened on Saturday night, on a train travelling through the Kanagawa region - south of Tokyo - towards Osaka.

Local media reports 880 people were on board the train when the attack occurred.

According to broadcaster NHK, a 22-year-old suspect was arrested by police when the train made an emergency stop at Odawara station.

It's reported he told officers that he was frustrated and attacked passengers at random.

A 38-year-old man is said to have suffered wounds to the neck, and later died in hospital.

The two women's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Violent crime remains uncommon in Japan, which has one of the lowest murder rates in the world.

More security cameras have been installed on bullet trains - known as shinkansen in Japan - in the wake of a 2015 incident in which a man set himself on fire on a train, with the blaze killing the man and another passenger.