Man charged with murder over Mitchelstown pub row

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder off a father of four in an row in a pub in Mitchelstown earlier this weekend.

Michael Dineen - of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown - was charged at a special sitting of Malllow District Court with the murder of Patrick O'Donnell at Willie Andies bar at New Square in Mitchelstown on Friday.

Detective Sergeant James O'Shea gave evidence of arrest charge and caution, and told the court that Mr Dineeen made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Inspector Michael Corbett applied for a remand in custody.

Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin remanded Mr Dinneen in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8th.

Reporting from Barry Roche