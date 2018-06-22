Man charged over alleged rape in west Dublin park

A man has been charged over an alleged sexual assault in a west Dublin park.

A woman in her 20s, believed to be an American tourist, told gardaí she was attacked in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was allegedly attacked shortly after midnight as she walked through the park.

It is believed she may have been in the company on her attacker.

The Herald reports that the young woman had met a man in a pub in the area a number of hours previously.

This morning, a man in his early 30s was charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10:30am.

Detectives are urging any witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity around the park on Wednesday evening to contact them.