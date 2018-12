A man has arrested over the murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork two years ago.

The 19-year-old man is set to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin later today.

He was arrested on Friday morning in Cork.

Mr O'Driscoll was shot dead at Great William O'Brien Street in Blackpool on December 7th in 2016.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.