Police said a 'taser was deployed' during the incident this morning

Man arrested outside Westminster parliament

Police attend the scene after a man is held by armed police at Westminster. Picture by: Jill Lawless/AP/Press Association Images

A man has been arrested inside the grounds of Westminster in London.

It happened at the Carriage Gates outside the Houses of Parliament at around 11:55 am this morning.

London's Met Police said a taser was used during the incident.

Photos showed the man held down by armed police officers.

The man's now being held on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons confirmed the incident was over:

It was not clear how or why the man had entered the grounds.

Security around parliament has been increased in the wake of the terrorist attack in the area in March 2017 that left five people dead.

