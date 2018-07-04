Man arrested on suspicion of murdering girl (6) in Scotland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a six-year-old girl in Scotland.

Alesha MacPhail was reported missing from her home on the island of Bute at 6.25am on Monday, and her body was found in woodland less than three hours later.

Police did not release any information about the arrested man but continued to appeal for information.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, said: "The response to our earlier public appeals has been significant.

"However, despite this evening's major development, I am still appealing for anyone who was in the Ardbeg Road area of Bute on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday and who may have information about Alesha's death to contact us.

"Anyone who has CCTV at their home or business, or indeed any motorists with dashcam footage which might help with our investigation are also urged to get in touch."

Man arrested tonight on suspicion of the murder of 6-year-old Alesha MacPhail. Anyone with information is still urged to get in touch with police via 101.



On Tuesday night, Chief Superintendent Hazel Hendren warned the community on Bute that they should be "vigilant and look after each other".

A murder investigation was launched as a result of the findings of a post mortem examination into Alesha's death.

She disappeared from a home where she was staying and was reported missing by her grandmother at 6.25am on July 2nd.

An officer stands guard as police search a house in Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute in Scotland, after the body of Alesha MacPhail was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel | Image: John Linton/PA Wire/PA Images

Her body was discovered by police in the grounds of an abandoned hotel at around 9.00am.

On Wednesday there was an increase in police activity at the property where Alesha had been before she disappeared.

Several officers entered the garden with long sticks and searched the grounds.

Later, a recovery truck removed a black Dacia car from the rear of the house. It was the second car to be removed.

Officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries and conducting 24-hour high-visibility patrols.