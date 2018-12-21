Man arrested in connection with series of burglaries in Dublin

A man's been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in Dublin.

It comes in the wake of seven burglaries in the Walkinstown and Greenhills areas over the last number of weeks.

As part of Operation Thor, uniformed gardaí and detectives last night arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the investigation.

He's being held at Crumlin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say the man's expected to appear before a court in Dublin tomorrow morning.