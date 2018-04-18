Man arrested in connection with Tallaght murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was discovered injured at Sean Walsh Park last Friday morning.

The Romanian national, who had been working in the construction industry, later died in hospital.

Following a post-mortem examination, gardaí said they believed Ioan died as a result of an assault.

A murder probe was launched on Saturday.

This afternoon, gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s in connection with the investigation.

The man is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act.