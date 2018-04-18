Man arrested in connection with Tallaght murder

Ioan Artene Bob (49) died in hospital after being found injured in a park
A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.
49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was discovered injured at Sean Walsh Park last Friday morning.
The Romanian national, who had been working in the construction industry, later died in hospital.
Following a post-mortem examination, gardaí said they believed Ioan died as a result of an assault.
A murder probe was launched on Saturday.
This afternoon, gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s in connection with the investigation.
The man is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act.