Man arrested following death of another man in Co Meath

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a 65-year-old man in Co Meath.

Emergency services were called to a house at Johnswood Drive, Ashbourne at around 12:30am on Tuesday morning.

A man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the city morgue, and a post mortem is due to be carried out today.

The house was preserved for a technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The arrested man is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801-0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.