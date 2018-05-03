Man arrested after reports of gun in Northern Ireland polling station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing of a firearm at a polling station in Northern Ireland.

Police in Omagh are investigating the incident in Greencastle.

A 59-year-old man is being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or alarm.

He has been taken into custody for questioning.

The PSNI say further searches as part of the investigation are ongoing.

It comes as voters have their say in the West Tyrone by-election to replace Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff.

He resigned back in January over a video he posted on Twitter.

It showed him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, in which 10 men were killed.

People have also been voting in local elections across England, in what is seen as the first test of public opinion since a snap general election last year.

The majority of councils will declare votes overnight, but some will release results during the day on Friday.

Mayoral elections are also taking place in several areas.