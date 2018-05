A man and a woman have been arrested following the death of a baby last year.

The baby girl died on June 4th, 2017 in Longford.

A man in his early 30s was arrested in Naas early this morning.

In Dublin, a woman in her early 20s was arrested.

They have both been taken to Longford Garda Station, where they are being held under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.