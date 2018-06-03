Man allegedly assaulted back in January dies in hospital

A man who was allegedly assaulted back in January in Co Monaghan has died in hospital.

Seamus Bell of Foxfield, Carrickmacross was injured at Main Street in Carrickmacross on January 20th.

The 36-year-old had been in hospital since the assault.

He was pronounced dead on Saturday evening at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí are investigating his death.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post mortem is being carried out on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man - Vytautas Racys of Loughglack in Carrickmacross - was arrested on Sunday January 21st in connection with this investigation.

He is currently in custody in Cloverhill Prison charged with an offence under section 4 Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He is due to appear in court in Cloverhill on June 21st.