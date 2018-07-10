Major rescue operation resumes at flooded Thai cave

Efforts to rescue the last four boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have got underway this morning.

Another four boys were rescued yesterday, taking the number brought to safety to eight.

The head of the mission has said all five will be brought out at the same time if conditions are good today.

The doctor and three navy SEALs who've been with them since they were found will also come out.

In a post on Facebook, the Thai Navy SEAL team warned that today’s rescue effort will take longer than the past two days.

They said they look forward to finally celebrating a successful mission.

Thai Navy SEAL announcement: Today, 10 July 2018 will be longer than previous ones but we look forward to celebrating together finally. Hooyah!

Officials have said all eight of the rescued boys are in good health, despite their two weeks underground.

The country's public health chief said they will stay in hospital for seven days.

They are being quarantined in case any of them contracted infections while inside the cave. The hospital has sent test samples from the boys to a lab in Bangkok.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been tweeting from the rescue site after apparently arriving with a prototype mini-sub he hoped could help with the rescue.

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

The serial entrepreneur offered to help “if there is a way to do so” when contacted by a Twitter follower.

Engineers from SPaceX and the Boring Company travelled to the area last Friday.

This morning, the head of the rescue mission Narongsak Osotthanakorntold reporters that the submarine was appreciated but not practical.

"Even though their equipment is technologically sophisticated, it doesn't fit with our mission to go in the cave," he told the BBC. "The equipment they brought to help us is not practical with our mission."

Continue to be amazed by the bravery, resilience & tenacity of kids & diving team in Thailand. Human character at its best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

It has emerged in recent days that the boys decided, along with the doctor, who should go out with the rescuers first.

Yesterday, a Thai army commander said the operation went "smoothly," but warned the next phase "will depend on all conditions" with rain forecast for the coming week.

He said it could take up to three more days to complete the rescue mission.

The boys were exploring the caves on June 23 with their coach when they were trapped inside by heavy seasonal rains. They were eventually found on July 2nd.