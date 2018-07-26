Major gas leak reported in Drogheda

Gardaí are warning of a major gas leak in Drogheda.

Officers are advising residents in the Beamore Road area of the town to close all windows and external doors.

The leak is reportedly coming from a fractured main at the Railway Bridge.

In a statement, Gas Networks Ireland said it responded to a report of “third party damage to a gas main” at Beamore Road.

It said GNI officers are working in cooperation with other emergency services at the scene.

“Work has begun to manage the situation,” he said.

“As a result of the ongoing work, there has been closure of the road adjacent to the site of the incident.

“Gas Networks Ireland apologises for any inconvenience those impacted by the disruption.”

Traffic diversions are in place and an investigation is underway.