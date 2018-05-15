'Major disruption' to rail services following incident in north Dublin

There is disruption to rail services this morning following an incident in Dublin.

The incident happened at Howth Junction earlier this morning.

Irish Rail says there is major disruption to DART and Commuter services as emergency services attend the scene.

No DARTs are operation between Malahide/Howth and Harmonstown.

Northern Commuter services are operating Newry/Dundalk/Drogheda to Malahide only.

Belfast Enterprise services, meanwhile, will have bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

Irish Rail says Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets, but "significant capacity issues" are expected.

In a statement, they said: "These arrangements are likely to continue throughout the morning peak. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."