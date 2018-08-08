Lorry driver allegedly found to be 11 times over the limit on wrong side of road

A man has been charged with a number of offences after a Garda breath test indicated he was eleven times over the drink-driving limit.

Gardaí stopped an articulated truck in County Roscommon yesterday after allegedly observing it driving on the wrong side of the road

Investigators said they found an open bottle of wine next to the driver when they pulled the lorry over in Cloontuskert, near the Longford border.

It is alleged the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

A man was charged at Roscommon Garda station with two counts of dangerous driving and one of drink-driving.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.