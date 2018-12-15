Locals donate thousands after elderly woman is mugged in Dublin

North Dublin locals have come together to support a 92-year-old woman who was robbed of €500 just days before Christmas.

The woman was mugged after withdrawing her Christmas money from the Summerhill Post Office.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Nial Ring said word got around the community very quickly – and a collection was set up in the local Spar.

“Karen Fox and the staff at the local Spar shop decided to do something about it,” he said.

“What Karen did was just literally put a jar on the counter at the Spar.

“Luckily enough, enough money has been collected to make up the money that was stolen from the lady.

“I know she is a bit shook up but I spoke to her and I know she is overwhelmed with the generosity.”

A collection in support of a 92-year-old woman who was mugged in Summerhill, Dublin this week, 13-12-2018. Image: Georgina Hickey/RollingNews

He said locals have chipped in several thousand Euro at this stage – with the surplus likely to go towards a worthy charity.

“There is a surplus at the moment so we don’t know what we are going to do with that,” he said.

“I will speak to Karen Fox in the Spar and we might give it to the likes of Brother Kevin in the Capuchin Centre.

“The generosity of the people is obviously acknowledged by everybody and we are delighted to see people coming out with such generosity.”

Gardaí have been informed of the incident.