Liverpool FC to hold 'extraordinary meeting' with Roma over safety concerns

Liverpool Football Club says it has requested an 'extraordinary meeting' with Roma, UEFA and Italian police amid safety concerns over a match in Rome next week.

It comes ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg in the Italian capital on Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday, an Irish man - 53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne in Co Meath - was seriously injured after being attacked near the stadium.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital, while two Italian men have been charged in connection with the incident.

A total of nine men were arrested in connection with a series of incidents before the match, with police saying "a minority of fans from both Liverpool and Roma were involved in isolated pockets of disorder".

Liverpool FC now says it wants to provide supporters travelling to Rome with the "most comprehensive safety and security advice".

In a statement, the club says meetings with officials in Rome will take place today.

It adds: "Liverpool have sought clarity on a number of issues surrounding the matchday operation since the draw was made and is hoping this extraordinary meeting will provide the necessary reassurances and essential information.

"This, if provided, will allow the club to fully inform supporters of the measures that will be in place."